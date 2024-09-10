Google's 2.4 billion euro fine upheld by Europe's top court in EU antitrust probe

Europe's top court on Tuesday upheld a 2.4 billion euro ($2.65 billion) fine imposed on Google for abusing its dominant position by favoring its own shopping comparison service.

The fine stems from an antitrust investigation by the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, that concluded in 2017.

The Commission said at the time that Google had favored its own shopping comparison service over those of its rivals.

CNBC has reached out to Google for comment.

Google appealed the decision with the General Court, the EU's second-highest court, which also upheld the fine. Google then brought the case before the European Court of Justice (ECJ), the EU's top court.

The ECJ on Tuesday dismissed the appeal and upheld the Commission's fine.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more.