Google to test using AI to determine users' ages

Google says it will begin testing the use of AI to help enforce age restrictions on its products.

The AI model helps Google estimate whether a user is over or under 18 years of age.

The move follows Google's push to use AI for more tasks and as it faces pressure from lawmakers for child safety.

Google will start using artificial intelligence to determine whether users are age appropriate for its products, the company said Wednesday.

Google announced the new technique for determining users' ages as part of a blog focused on "New digital protections for kids, teens and parents." The automation will be used across Google products, including YouTube, a spokesperson confirmed. Google has billions of users across its properties and users designated as under the age of 18 have restrictions to some Google services.

"This year we'll begin testing a machine learning-based age estimation model in the U.S.," wrote Jenn Fitzpatrick, SVP of Google's "Core" Technology team, in the blog post. The Core unit is responsible for building the technical foundation behind the company's flagship products and for protecting users' online safety.

"This model helps us estimate whether a user is over or under 18 so that we can apply protections to help provide more age-appropriate experiences," Fitzpatrick wrote.

The latest AI move also comes as lawmakers pressure online platforms to create more provisions around child safety. The company said it will bring its AI-based age estimations to more countries over time. Meta rolled out similar features that uses AI to determine that someone may be lying about their age in September.

Google, and others within the tech industry, have been ramping their reliance on AI for various tasks and products. Using AI for age-related content represents the latest AI front for Google.

The new initiative by Google's "Core" team comes despite the company reorganization that unit last year, laying off hundreds of employees and moving some roles to India and Mexico, CNBC reported at the time.

