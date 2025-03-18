Google to acquire cloud security startup Wiz for $32 billion

Google on Tuesday signed a "definitive agreement" to acquire Wiz, the New York-based cloud security startup, for $32 billion in an all-cash deal, according to releases.

The deal will improve the company's cloud security offering, with Google calling it an investment in AI-driven trends.

Last July, CNBC reported that Wiz walked away from a potential $23 billion acquisition by Google, announcing to employees that it would pursue an initial public offering instead.

"Saying no to such humbling offers is tough," Wiz co-founder Assaf Rappaport wrote to employees at the time in a memo obtained by CNBC. At the time, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC that Wiz walked away from the deal in part due to antitrust and investor concerns.

Before talks with Google were reported, Wiz had set its sights on two goals: an IPO and $1 billion in annual recurring revenue, and in the memo at the time, Rappaport wrote that the company would pursue those milestones.

— CNBC's Jennifer Elias, Jordan Novet and Rohan Goswami contributed to this report.

