Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Google reportedly in advanced talks to acquire cyber startup Wiz for $23 billion, its largest-ever deal

By Rohan Goswami,CNBC

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
  • Google is in advanced talks to acquire cybersecurity firm Wiz for $23 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The people familiar told the Journal that a deal could come soon.
  • If completed, the deal would be Google’s largest ever acquisition.

Google is in advanced talks to acquire cybersecurity firm Wiz for $23 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The people familiar told the Journal that a deal could come soon.

Wiz was founded in 2020, and has grown at a rapid clip under CEO Assaf Rappaport. It had been eyeing an IPO as recently as May, when the company achieved a valuation of $12 billion.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

A representative for Wiz declined to comment.

Wiz’s cloud security offering gives executives and cybersecurity professionals insight into the company’s full cloud presence, something appealing to large firms with significant computing resources. It is backed by a roster of blue chip firms, including Israeli VC firm Cyberstarts, Index Ventures, Insight Partners and Sequoia Capital.

If completed, the deal would be Google’s largest ever acquisition. It would also underline a clear and continued bet on cybersecurity, at a time when nation state and criminal actors have managed to disrupt governments and large organizations. Google has made large cyber acquisitions before: The company acquired cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion two years ago.

Money Report

news 3 hours ago

Why the current job market has been such a bad match for the college degree and recent grads

news 5 hours ago

People in Blue Zones ‘don't try to live longer,' expert says: Here's why they do anyway

But the company now faces unprecedented levels of antitrust scrutiny. The Justice Department has sued Google twice on antitrust grounds. The company’s acquisition practices were highlighted in the most recent litigation, filed in 2023.

But its reported talks with Wiz would suggest that the company has developed a fresh appetite for M&A, competitive concerns notwithstanding. Google had been in talks to acquire sales software maker Hubspot, CNBC previously reported, but its pursuit had reportedly cooled.

Google did not immediately return a request for comment.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us