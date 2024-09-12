Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

GM and Hyundai agree to explore collaboration on vehicles and manufacturing to reduce capital spending

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

Mary Barra, chair and CEO of General Motors, and Euisun Chung, executive chair of Hyundai Motor Group, during the signing of an agreement between the two companies to explore future collaboration across key strategic areas.
Courtesy image
  • General Motors and Hyundai Motor said they have entered into an agreement to explore "future collaboration across key strategic areas" in an effort to reduce capital spending and increase efficiencies.
  • Potential areas of interest include production of passenger and commercial vehicles, internal combustion engines, and electric and hydrogen technologies.
  • The agreement, a nonbinding memorandum of understanding, comes as the automotive industry has renewed its focus on capital efficiency following years of aggressive spending.

DETROIT — General Motors and Hyundai Motor have entered into an agreement to explore "future collaboration across key strategic areas" in an effort to reduce capital spending and increase efficiencies, the companies announced Thursday.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The automakers' potential areas of interest include co-development and production of passenger and commercial vehicles, internal combustion engines, and clean-energy, electric and hydrogen technologies, they said in a joint press release.

The agreement, a nonbinding memorandum of understanding, comes as the automotive industry has renewed its focus on capital efficiency following years of aggressive spending to develop electric, autonomous and software-defined vehicles that have yet to manifest into profitable businesses.

The automakers also said they will "review opportunities for combined sourcing in areas such as battery raw materials, steel and other areas."

The framework agreement was signed by Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra, the companies said.

A GM Hydrotec fuel cell power cube on display at the company's joint venture facility with Honda in Brownstown, Michigan.
Michael Wayland/CNBC
A GM Hydrotec fuel cell power cube on display at the company's joint venture facility with Honda in Brownstown, Michigan.

Spokespeople for the companies declined to provide additional details about the announcement, including potential capital investments or expected savings or efficiency gains.

Money Report

news 20 mins ago

Moderna to cut $1.1 billion in costs and launch 10 new products by 2027 as it charts post-Covid future

news 50 mins ago

Eli Lilly to invest $1.8 billion to expand manufacturing for weight loss, diabetes and Alzheimer's drugs

The agreement comes months after Barra said now is a "prime time" for industry collaboration to share in capital spending. Both Barra and Chung echoed those comments in statements Thursday.

"GM and Hyundai have complementary strengths and talented teams. Our goal is to unlock the scale and creativity of both companies to deliver even more competitive vehicles to customers faster and more efficiently," Barra said.

"This partnership will enable Hyundai Motor and GM to evaluate opportunities to enhance competitiveness in key markets and vehicle segments, as well as drive cost efficiencies and provide stronger customer value through our combined expertise and innovative technologies," Chung said.

This is the first such agreement for Hyundai, according to a spokesman. GM, meanwhile, has been part of many partnerships or deals. Some tie-ups have led to products, but many others have not worked out or did not accomplish as much as initially expected.

Most notably, GM and Honda Motor have been involved in several partnerships involving fuel cells, all-electric vehicles, and autonomous vehicles, the latter with Cruise, a majority-owned subsidiary of GM. Success with each has varied.

An announced memorandum of understanding between GM and Nikola Corp. in 2020 failed to produce any meaningful results amid a litany of problems with the once-promising automotive startup.

In the early 2010s, before Barra was CEO, GM had notable partnerships with Ford Motor and former French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroën, now Stellantis, that also didn't deliver their anticipated results.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us