Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

FTC sues PepsiCo, alleging price discrimination is raising costs for consumers

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC

Cans of Pepsi are on display at a Target store in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York City, on Feb. 9, 2024.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
  • The Federal Trade Commission is suing PepsiCo for allegedly giving an unnamed big box retailer more favorable prices than its competition.
  • The unnamed retailer is Walmart, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC.
  • Pepsi denied the allegations and called the lawsuit partisan.

The Federal Trade Commission said Friday that it is suing PepsiCo for illegal price discrimination, alleging the food and beverage giant gave an unnamed retailer more favorable prices than its competition.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Walmart is the unnamed retailer, people familiar with the matter told CNBC.

The FTC alleges Pepsi violated the Robinson-Patman Act, which bars sellers from giving competing buyers different prices for the same "commodity" or selectively providing allowances, like compensation for advertising. The agency argues Pepsi gave Walmart promotional payments and allowances, as well as advertising and promotional tools, that it didn't offer to the retail giant's rivals.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Pepsi denied the allegations and said the FTC's lawsuit is wrong, both factually and legally.

"PepsiCo strongly disputes the FTC's allegations, and the partisan manner in which the suit was filed. We will vigorously present our case in court," the company said in a statement to CNBC. "PepsiCo's practices are in line with industry norms and we do not favor certain customers by offering discounts or promotional support to some customers and not others."

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

Money Report

news 8 mins ago

This startup plans to recycle aluminum from cars and keep it all in the U.S.

news 44 mins ago

Unrivaled women's basketball league debuts Friday. Here's everything we know about it

The complaint, which was filed in the Southern District of New York, is currently sealed.

The FTC also said that a "substantial portion" of the alleged violations are redacted in the lawsuit, citing legal protections given to Pepsi and the large, big box retailer. The commission is seeking to lift the redactions to show how Pepsi broke the law and how those alleged actions led to higher prices for competing retailers.

The Robinson-Patman Act was passed in 1936, but the federal government stopped enforcing it during the deregulation of the 1980s. The FTC resumed its enforcement in December when it sued Southern Glazer's, the largest U.S. distributor of wine and spirits.

The lawsuit comes on the final business day before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, which will spell the end of Lina Khan's time as chair of the FTC. Her Republican successor, Andrew Ferguson, currently serves on the commission and released a statement dissenting against the decision to sue Pepsi.

The Biden administration has taken a flurry of legal action against companies and corporate executives in its final days, targeting Capital One, Southwest Airlines and Elon Musk, among others.

— CNBC's Mary Catherine Wellons contributed reporting for this story.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us