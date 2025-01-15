FTC sues Deere, alleging equipment repair ‘monopoly' raises costs for farmers

The Federal Trade Commission has sued agricultural equipment company Deere & Company, arguing it holds a monopoly on repair services.

The FTC alleges that the company's tactics forced customers to rely on authorized dealers for equipment fixes.

The lawsuit says the arrangement drives up costs and repair times for farmers.

The Federal Trade Commission has sued agricultural equipment giant Deere & Company, arguing it holds a monopoly on repair services that raises costs and creates delays for farmers, the agency announced Wednesday.

The lawsuit alleges Deere has for decades hindered customers' ability to repair their equipment, including tractors and combines, forcing them to rely on the company's network of authorized repair providers. A Deere software tool called "Service ADVISOR," which is only available to more expensive authorized dealers, is necessary to fully fix equipment, leaving farmers and independent repair providers unable to do it themselves, the FTC alleged.

The FTC said authorized dealers often use Deere-branded parts instead of less expensive generic ones for repair jobs, adding to Deere's profits.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

"Illegal repair restrictions can be devastating for farmers, who rely on affordable and timely repairs to harvest their crops and earn their income," said FTC Chair Lina Khan in a news release. "The FTC's action today seeks to ensure that farmers across America are free to repair their own equipment or use repair shops of their choice—lowering costs, preventing ruinous delays, and promoting fair competition for independent repair shops."

The states of Illinois and Minnesota are also plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks to make Service ADVISOR and other necessary repair resources available to Deere customers and independent repair providers. Other manufacturing companies in the trucking and auto industries provide the required information for generic repair tool developers, the FTC said.

Deere didn't immediately return a request for comment. Its shares fell less than 1% on Wednesday afternoon.

The lawsuit comes in the final days of President Joe Biden's term in the White House and Khan's tenure at the FTC, during which the agency has taken an aggressive approach to antitrust. It is unclear if President-elect Donald Trump's administration will continue to pursue the suit against Deere.