Business

Frontier Airlines Shares Fall on First Day of Trading

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

AaronP | Bauer-Griffin | GC Images | Getty Images
  • Frontier Airlines' shares priced at $19 at the low end of the expected range.
  • The budget carrier is the latest U.S. carrier to go public.
  • The airline started trading Thursday under the ticker ULCC.
Shares of Frontier Airlines' parent company fell 0.8% in their first day of trading on Thursday.

The budget carrier said late Wednesday it raised $570 million in an initial public offering, the latest U.S. airline to go public as the industry starts to see signs of a recovery from the Covid pandemic.

Denver-based Frontier sold 30 million shares that priced at $19 apiece, the low end of the target range, which gave it a valuation of about $4 billion.

The shares started trading under the ticker ULCC, the initials of ultra-low-cost carrier, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Frontier filed to go public last month after dropping plans over the summer as the industry was struggling through the pandemic.

Another budget carrier, Sun Country Airlines, went public last month.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misstated the first day of trading in a bullet point.

