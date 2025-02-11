Money Report

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon pleads guilty in New York ‘build the wall' case

By Adam Reiss, CNBC and Dan Mangan, CNBC

Steve Bannon, former advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for a hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 11, 2025 in New York City. 
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
Steve Bannon, a former top White House aide to President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty Tuesday in New York in connection with the defrauding of Trump supporters who contributed more than $15 million to a purported effort to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.

Bannon, 71, was sentenced to three years of conditional discharge after pleading guilty, meaning he will not serve any time in prison.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge April Newbauer also barred Bannon from serving as an officer or director of a charity or any charitable organization in New York state, and from engaging in fundraising, and from not-for-profit groups in the state.

Bannon pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree scheme to defraud. He originally was charged in 2022 with six criminal counts.

The guilty plea came three weeks before the scheduled start of Bannon's trial in the case.

