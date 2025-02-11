Former Trump aide Steve Bannon pleads guilty in New York ‘build the wall' case

Steve Bannon, a former top White House aide to President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty in New York in connection with the defrauding of Trump supporters who contributed to a purported effort to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.

Steve Bannon, a former top White House aide to President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty Tuesday in New York in connection with the defrauding of Trump supporters who contributed more than $15 million to a purported effort to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.

Bannon, 71, was sentenced to three years of conditional discharge after pleading guilty, meaning he will not serve any time in prison.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge April Newbauer also barred Bannon from serving as an officer or director of a charity or any charitable organization in New York state, and from engaging in fundraising, and from not-for-profit groups in the state.

Bannon pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree scheme to defraud. He originally was charged in 2022 with six criminal counts.

The guilty plea came three weeks before the scheduled start of Bannon's trial in the case.

