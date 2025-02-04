Former NATO chief Stoltenberg to become Norway's finance minister after Oslo government collapse

NATO's former Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is set to become Norway's next finance minister on Tuesday, the country's finance ministry confirmed to CNBC.

Before its collapse, the governing coalition caused consternation in Brussels when both the Labour Party and the euroskeptic Center Party opposed the renewal of two ageing energy transmission cables exporting power to neighboring Denmark, prompting accusations of energy nationalism.

Stoltenberg was previously due to become the chair of the Munich Security Conference, but his appointment to the Norwegian finance ministry will delay him taking up that position.

NATO's former Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has been appointed as Norway's next finance minister, the government announced Tuesday.

Stoltenberg headed the Western military alliance for 10 years before stepping down in 2024 and handing the reins over to former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Stoltenberg's new position in Norway's finance minister is part of a cabinet reshuffle that was announced by the government on Tuesday morning and follows on the collapse of Norway's ruling coalition last week amid infighting over EU energy directives.

Stoltenberg, a member of the Norwegian Labour Party, is a veteran of Norway and Europe's political establishment and previously act as Norway's prime minister twice, from 2000 to 2001 and from 2005 to 2013.

Stoltenberg will serve under the country's current Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre.

Oil and gas rich Norway is not a part of the European Union but works closely with the bloc as a member of the wider European Economic Area.

Critics of the cables say they've contributed to soaring energy prices for domestic consumers at a time of high demand, arguing that Norway should prioritize energy for its own citizens rather than sharing its power.

Stoltenberg was previously due to become the chair of the Munich Security Conference, but his appointment to the Norwegian finance ministry will delay him taking up that position, the MSC said Tuesday.

He will return to his pro bono position at the helm of the Munich Security Conference once he leaves public service, it said in a statement. Stoltenberg commented that he was "deeply honoured to have been asked to help my country at this critical stage."

He added, "Having carefully considered the current challenges we face, I have decided to accept Prime Minister Støre's request to serve as his Minister of Finance. I will return to the Munich Security Conference and to my other responsibilities when my tenure is over. I am grateful for the decision to temporarily release me from my duties while I serve my country once again. I will remain engaged with the MSC and its many activities as much as my new office allows in the meantime."

The Labour Party, or Arbeidarpartiet, is expected to govern alone until new parliamentary elections take place in September.