Former Google recruiter: If your boss uses any of these 7 ‘toxic' phrases, it may be time to quit your job

Quitting your job can be a scary decision. Plus, we've been trained to believe that loyalty is an important character trait, and that recruiters don't like candidates who job hop.

As a former Google recruiter and current CEO of staffing firm Continuum, I know that deciding when to stay or when to go is rarely straightforward. But if you're on the fence, there are some helpful signs to look for.

If you hear these any of these seven phrases from your boss or company leaders, it may be time to consider making your exit:

1. "I don't want to hear feedback. Just do your job."

If employees are expected to be open to feedback, managers should be as well.

Bosses who are unwilling to receive constructive criticism demonstrate that they aren't open to new ideas and don't respect your opinion.

2. "We value you. But a promotion isn't in the cards right now."

Hiring freezes can happen. But if your manager tells you not worry about things being slow — without giving a clear timeline or path forward — it's time to be your own advocate.

A lack of learning opportunities can stall your career and even lead to burnout. Before you get to that point, reach out to your mentors and network and get a sense of what other work is out there.

3. "This is on a need-to-know basis. Information will be shared when the time is right."

When you join a company, you're committing to a relationship with your leadership team. And as with any important relationship in your life, you should expect transparency and regular communication.

If you are often blindsided with new information, or have to deal with long periods of uncertainty, that could mean it's time to start looking for something new.

4. "We can talk about compensation at the next review."

If your salary hasn't increased as you've added value, or you're paid below industry benchmarks for your role and experience, think twice about sticking around. Another red flag is if your manager constantly postpones performance reviews.

Talk to your co-workers about their experience with compensation at the company. Even if you do decide to leave, having the information gives you some power back, especially when you negotiate for your next position.

5. "We need to fill this role. Let's not share those details with candidates."

Does management put pressure on interviewers to inflate company details, team norms, or day-to-day expectations to prospective candidates? Do you feel like your company is selling a dream to candidates that doesn't actually exist?

Being disingenuous will only violate your personal values and hurt your reputation in the long run.

6. "I called you last night at 9:00 p.m. Why didn't you answer?"

Work can help us grow and give us a sense of purpose. But it shouldn't come at the expense of living a balanced life.

Prioritizing your personal life shouldn't be viewed as laziness. Always-on cultures, false urgency, or a lack of respect for your time outside of work means it's time to go.

7. "We don't have time for fun."

When you're in the right role and working with great people, it's impossible to not have fun. We all have off days, but ideally, the good days will outnumber the bad.

If your managers are creating an environment that fills you with dread, consider looking elsewhere. We spend so much of our time focusing on our careers, and we deserve to take some pride and joy in our work. Life is too short.

Nolan Church is the founder and CEO of Continuum, a talent marketplace revolutionizing how companies hire executives. Before launching Continuum, as Chief People Officer at Carta, Nolan hired over 1,000 employees. He was employee number 50 at DoorDash, where he led recruiting and hired 800 people in three years. He began his recruiting career at Google. He lives in Salt Lake City with his family.

