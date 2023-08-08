Former Biden and Clinton advisor to chair Democratic National Convention in Chicago

The Democratic National Committee has announced leadership posts for its 2024 national convention in Chicago.

Minyon Moore, former advisor to the Biden and Clinton campaigns, will chair the convention.

Members of Biden's reelection campaign were also tapped for convention leadership.

WASHINGTON — The Democratic National Committee announced a new leadership team Tuesday for its 2024 convention, adding members of President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.

Former Biden advisor Minyon Moore, a crucial player in Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination and a former advisor for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, will chair the event in Chicago next year.

"I am grateful to the team members who have already been working hard, and know that through their work, and the strong team we continue to build, that this convention will be a success," Moore said in a release.

Moore's appointment was the latest sign of the importance Black women voters have assumed within the president's political coalition as Biden seeks a second term.

Black women were by far Biden's most loyal demographic in the 2020 election, winning 91% of their votes, according to NBC exit polling.

Louisa Terrell will step into a role as senior advisor to both the convention and the Biden-Harris campaign, after serving as director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs. Roger Lau, the DNC's deputy executive director, will also add duties with the Biden Victory Fund and help with convention planning. Alex Hornbrook, leader of the convention-selection process, has been named executive director.