Ford Motor is set to report earnings after the bell. Here's what Wall Street expects

Ford Motor is set to report fourth-quarter results after the market closes Wednesday.

Wall Street analysts expect adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents and revenue of $43.02 billion.

Ford executives will host an earnings conference call at 5 p.m. ET.

Here is what Wall Street is expecting, according to average estimates compiled by LSEG:

Earnings per share: 33 cents adjusted

33 cents adjusted Automotive revenue: $43.02 billion

Those results would mark a 0.5% decline in automotive revenue compared with the same period a year earlier and a 13.8% increase in adjusted earnings per share.

Ford's 2024 fourth quarter included $43.2 billion in automotive revenue, a net loss of $526 million, or 13 cents per share, and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $1.05 billion, or 29 cents per share.

The Detroit automaker is under pressure to perform after crosstown rival General Motors easily topped Wall Street's fourth-quarter expectations and said its 2025 guidance is in line with or above analysts' expectations.

Ford underperformed expectations last year largely due to unexpected warranty and recall problems plaguing the company's earnings. Shares of the automaker declined nearly 20% in 2024 amid the problems, which Ford CEO Jim Farley has promised to rectify.

"'I'm really excited about this year because it's Ford's chance, like in '07 and '08, to take our future in our own hands and perform financially like we should," Farley told reporters last month. "That's all on our team."

Ford also will likely look to address how a 10% additional tariff on goods from China, such as the automaker's Lincoln Nautilus, will affect the business, as well as potential tariffs of 25% on Canada and Mexico goods.

Farley last month said Ford's operations in China earned roughly $600 million last year despite challenging market conditions. That included exports from China to other countries.

Despite GM's earnings beating expectations last week, the automaker's stock had one of its worst days in years after announcing results partially because of its failure to address investor concerns about the potential tariffs.

