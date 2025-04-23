Ford launches exclusive experience program for its priciest pickups

Ford Motor is offering its most premium pickup truck customers a more curated, exclusive experience.

The package, which is for "Platinum Plus" trucks, includes a personal concierge, accessory discounts and a maintenance plan, among other things.

Other automakers have offered more curated, exclusive services, but they have largely been for luxury and premium brands rather than mainstream brands or vehicles like Ford's F-Series.

DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford Motor is launching a program that aims to give its most premium pickup truck customers a more curated, exclusive experience.

The Detroit automaker's new ownership experience is for its "Platinum Plus" customers. The program ranges from offering a personal concierge and virtual tutorial tours to gifts, accessory discounts and a "Ford Protect Premium Maintenance Plan" for 25,000 miles or two years, whichever comes first.

The "Platinum Plus" package is the highest-end version of Ford's 2025 F-Series pickup trucks that start around $100,000 for the automaker's Super Duty vehicles. It replaces "Limited" models as the priciest pickups for Ford.

"We think it's a competitive advantage, this whole experience. So we're excited about that potential to grow that into the future," Brian Rathsburg, marketing manager for Ford F-Series Super Duty, said during an event Tuesday. "When [customers] purchase the top of the lineup for Super Duty, they expect a more premium experience. And we're excited to kind of start with this concept."

The new program essentially groups together many services Ford was offering owners individually, while adding a few new ones. Rathsburg said the program will adapt to include whatever experiences customers want.

In addition to the new program, the Platinum Plus vehicles feature plush "Smoked Truffle" interiors that include Venetian leather and unique exterior design features such as a satin finish grille with bright chrome inserts.

Rathsburg declined to discuss if President Donald Trump's 25% auto tariffs will impact the price of its F-Series Super Duty pickups, including the new Platinum Plus offering.

"That's a very murky, very uncertain, very tenuous space. We're monitoring it," Rathsburg said. "Certainly, there's things down the road that we may not know about, yet we'll react accordingly."

Ford last week told dealers it could increase prices on newly built vehicles next month if Trump doesn't ease tariffs on automotive imports, according to Automotive News. That comes after the company has been offering an employee pricing program to promote its U.S. operations, which are the largest among automakers.

The auto industry has offered more curated, exclusive services in the past, but they have largely been for luxury and premium brands rather than mainstream brands or vehicles like Ford's F-Series.

The new service package follows Ford betting big on such curated services for its "Pro" fleet customers, including more hands-on assistance as well as logistics and fleet management.

"Everything we see says that this is gonna be a nice improvement for consumers," Rathsburg said.