First Republic Shares Jump 20% as Regional Banks Try to Rebound From Monday's Sell-Off

The stock traded 20% higher in the premarket and was one of the best-performing names in the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) — which was up 5%.

Shares of other regional banks also surged before the bell. PacWest jumped nearly 30%, KeyCorp gained 15%, and Zions Bancorp advanced 10%.

Those moves come after regional banks fell sharply on Monday, even after U.S. regulators took extraordinary measures to backstop all depositors in the now-failed Silicon Valley Bank.

Shares of First Republic were up sharply in early Tuesday trading as concern over the state of the regional bank appeared to ease after a day of heavy selling.

The stock traded 20% higher in the premarket and was one of the best-performing names in the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) — which was up 5%. Shares of other regional banks also surged before the bell. PacWest jumped nearly 30%, KeyCorp gained 15%, and Zions Bancorp advanced 10%.

Those moves come after regional banks fell sharply on Monday, even after U.S. regulators took extraordinary measures to backstop all depositors in the now-failed Silicon Valley Bank. The KRE suffered its biggest one-day loss since March 2020, losing 12.3%.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

First Republic led the way lower, losing 61.8%. Executive Chairman Jim Herbert told CNBC's Jim Cramer that the bank was not seeing big outflows and was operating as usual. The bank also announced Sunday it received additional liquidity from JPMorgan and the Federal Reserve.