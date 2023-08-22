First defendant in Trump Georgia election case surrenders at county jail

The first of the 19 co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump has surrendered at county jail.

The first of the 19 co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump surrendered for booking at a jail in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman charged with seven criminal counts, was booked and as of 9:20 a.m. ET, had yet to be released, according to the jail's website.

All the co-defendants in the case must surrender at the Georgia jail by Friday. Trump, who faces 13 criminal counts, said on social media late Monday that he would surrender on Thursday.

Trump's announcement came hours after a judge in Fulton County set his bond at $200,000 and barred him from numerous forms of potential witness intimidation.

Hall's bond was set at $10,000.

The 41-count indictment was brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who alleges that Trump and his co-defendants illegally conspired to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

Hall is charged with violating Georgia's racketeering law, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit a felony and conspiracy to defraud the state.

Willis' indictment accuses Hall of attempting to illegally break into election machines in Coffee County, Georgia, on Jan. 7, 2021, just one day after the attack on the Capitol in Washington.

Hall and several other co-defendants, including the pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, willfully tampered with electronic ballot markers and Dominion tabulating machines with the intention of taking data, the indictment alleges. Their efforts put official ballots into the hands of unauthorized people outside of the county, according to the indictment.