Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Fed's favorite core inflation measure hits 2.6% in January, as expected

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

People shop in a supermarket in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Feb. 20, 2025.
Charly Triballeau | Afp | Getty Images

Inflation eased slightly in January as worries accelerated over President Donald Trump's tariff plans, according to a Commerce Department report Friday.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, increased 0.3% for the month and showed a 2.5% annual rate.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Excluding food and energy, core PCE also rose 0.3% for the month and was at 2.6% annually. Fed officials more closely follow the core measure as a better indicator of longer-term trends.

The numbers all were in line with Dow Jones consensus estimates and likely keep the central bank on hold for the time being regarding interest rates.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us