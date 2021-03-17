Watch Jerome Powell Discuss the Fed's Interest-Rate Outlook — Live Updates & Analysis

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell began speaking to reporters at 2:30 p.m. ET after the central bank published its March 2021 decision on interest rates and thoughts on the U.S. economy.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday greatly improved its economic forecasts in its March 2021 monetary policy decision but nonetheless indicated that it doesn't expect to hike interest rates through 2023.

Powell kicks off press conference at 2:30

Powell began the FOMC's press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET and detailed the central bank's latest policy statement.

He will answer questions from reporters in a matter of minutes.

— Thomas Franck

Fed statement is a 'perfect scenario' for investors

The Fed's statement and forecast are bullish for stocks, said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors.

Arone said the Fed sees a more positive economic outlook, expects inflation to be transitory and has no plans to raise rates, at least through 2023.

"It sounds like the perfect scenario for investors," said Arone.

"They suggest they're going to keep interest rates near zero for awhile. They're going to continue the asset purchases," he said. "From that standpoint, monetary policy is going to remain largely accommodative almost regardless of what happens with interest rates, inflation and asset prices."

— Patti Domm

Dow pops more than 100 points after Fed decision

The Dow Jones Industrial Average popped more than 100 points after the Fed's latest economic projections, which showed the central bank has improved its outlook.

The S&P 500 traded flat while the Nasdaq Composite traded down by about 0.4%.

Yields on benchmark Treasury notes, on the other hand, were little changed after the Fed's announcement. The yield on the benchmark 2-year Treasury note held steady at 0.14% and the rate on the 10-year retained the gain of 5 basis points it had prior to the central bank's decision.

The 10-year yield was last seen at 1.65%.

— Thomas Franck

Fed's gauge of future rate hikes little changed

The Fed's so-called dot plot projections budged little with most members still expecting to keep rates near zero through 2023.

Four of the 18 FOMC members were looking for a rate hike at some point in 2022, compared to just one at the December meeting. For 2023, seven members see a rate increase, compared to five in the December forecast. As the chart shows a strong majority forecast no hikes until the "longer run."

— Thomas Franck

Fed sees rebounding economy and higher inflation, but no rate hikes

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday greatly improved its economic forecasts but nonetheless indicated that it doesn't expect to hike interest rates through 2023.

The Fed's policymaking committee, the Federal Open Market Committee, also voted to keep short-term borrowing rates steady near zero, while continuing an asset purchase program in which the central bank buys at least $120 billion of bonds a month.

Key changes to the Fed's statement came in how central bankers view the economic road ahead and what impact that could have on policy.

"Following a moderation in the pace of the recovery, indicators of economic activity and employment have turned up recently, although the sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic remain weak. Inflation continues to run below 2 percent," the committee said in its post-meeting statement.

— Thomas Franck, Jeff Cox

Fed expected to leave rates unchanged, but all eyes on Powell presser

While the Federal Reserve isn't expected to make any adjustments to interest rates this month, all eyes are on Chair Jerome Powell to see if he signals any futures changes to central bank policy.

That's because a rebounding economy, percolating inflation and a stock market jumping to records don't usually warrant easy monetary policy.

The challenge for the central bank this week will be to explain that position to investors and assure them that even if the status quo remains, that won't provoke policymakers to change course, nor should they.

"The basic line is, 'Everything looks a little better, but there's still a lot of uncertainty and we're not going to do anything soon.' I'm sure we'll hear that," said Bill English, former head of the Fed's Division of Monetary Affairs and now a finance professor at the Yale School of Management.

— Thomas Franck, Jeff Cox