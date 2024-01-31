Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

FBI shut down China's ‘Volt Typhoon' hackers targeting U.S. infrastructure

By Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
  • FBI Director Christopher Wray testified at a House committee hearing to warn U.S. officials of the cybersecurity threat posed by the Chinese government.
  • Wray has rang several alarm bells about Chinese government spying efforts over the past few years.
  • Microsoft in May said that Chinese hackers were targeting U.S. cyber infrastructure.

The FBI shut down a major China-backed hacking group that attacked hundreds of routers and had been working to compromise U.S. cyber infrastructure, FBI Director Christopher Wray announced Wednesday at a House committee hearing.

Chinese hackers have been targeting U.S. water treatment plants, the power grid, oil and natural gas pipelines, and transportation systems, Wray told the committee.

"Today, and literally every day, they're actively attacking our economic security, engaging in wholesale theft of our innovation, and our personal and corporate data," he said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Wray's comments add to a slew of warnings about the threat of China to U.S. cybersecurity.

Microsoft in May said Chinese hackers were targeting U.S. cyber infrastructure and urged impacted customers to change their security details. In July, Chinese hackers also compromised the email accounts of the U.S. ambassador to China and other officials.

Money Report

11 mins ago

Biogen drops controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm to focus on Leqembi, experimental treatments

news 22 mins ago

‘How much am I willing to change my lifestyle?'—and 4 other money questions to ask yourself before having kids

Wray himself has been ringing alarm bells on China for years. In February 2022, he told NBC News that he was shocked to learn how widespread Chinese spying had become when he became FBI director. Later that year, he joined British officials in London to issue another warning about Chinese national security threats, including the country's intention to invade the self-governing island of Taiwan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us