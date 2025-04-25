Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Immigration

FBI arrests judge in escalation of Trump immigration enforcement effort

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images
  • Federal agents arrested Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan on obstruction charges, FBI Director Kash Patel said.
  • Dugan is accused of helping an undocumented immigrant evade arrest, according to Patel.

Federal agents arrested a Wisconsin judge on Friday after she allegedly helped an undocumented immigrant evade arrest, FBI Director Kash Patel said.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Patel announced in an X post that Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan has been charged with obstruction.

The tweet was quickly deleted. The FBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment on why the post was removed.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

But a senior law enforcement official confirmed to NBC News that Dugan was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. local time in the parking lot of her courthouse for allegedly assisting an undocumented immigrant in avoiding arrest after he appeared in her courtroom last week.

Dugan is in custody pending her planned presentment later Friday in U.S. District Court in Milwaukee.

Money Report

news 29 mins ago

‘What payments can be garnished for my defaulted student loans?' Answers to questions as collections resume

news 51 mins ago

Receiving odd texts for someone else? Rise of ‘wrong number' messages is new payday for scammers

Patel wrote that the FBI believes Dugan “intentionally misdirected federal agents away” from Eduardo Flores Ruiz as agents were attempting to arrest him at her courthouse.

“Thankfully our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public,” Patel said in the post.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that the FBI was looking into Dugan’s conduct surrounding an attempted arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at her courthouse on April 18.

ICE did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment. A person who answered a call to Dugan’s chambers declined to comment.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationTrump administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us