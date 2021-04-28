Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Donald Trump

Facebook Is Reporting First-Quarter Earnings After the Bell

By Salvador Rodriguez, CNBC

Erin Scott | Reuters
  • Facebook will be expected to provide further insight into how much impact Apple's recent changes to iOS 14 will have on the social media company's business in the second quarter.
  • The report will come one day after Alphabet reported revenues and earnings that smashed expectations.

Facebook is set to release its first-quarter earnings report on Wednesday after the bell.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Here's what analysts are expecting:

  • Earnings: $2.37 per share forecast by Refinitiv
  • Revenue: $23.67 billion forecast by Refinitiv
  • Daily active users (DAUs): 1.89 billion forecast by FactSet
  • Monthly active users (MAUs): 2.86 billion forecast by FactSet
  • Average revenue per user (ARPU): $8.40 forecast by FactSet

Facebook will be expected to provide further insight into how much impact Apple's recent changes to iOS 14 will have on the social media company's business in the second quarter. Those changes to Apple's iOS ecosystem will likely make it more difficult for the social media company to target ads to iPhone and iPad users.

Money Report

Technology 5 mins ago

Shopify Surges After E-Commerce Boom Fuels Big Earnings Beat

CONGRESS 6 mins ago

Biden Promises No New Taxes on Anyone Making Less Than $400,000. Experts Doubt He Can Keep That Pledge

During the first quarter, Facebook made the decision to indefinitely suspend former President Donald Trump from Facebook and Instagram following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That decision is now under review by Facebook's independent Oversight Board, which is expected to make a binding ruling in the coming weeks on whether Trump's accounts should be reinstated.

Facebook's results will come one day after Google reported its first quarter earnings. The search giant beat analysts' expectations with revenue of $55.31 billion, up 34% from the same period a year prior.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpFacebookBusiness
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us