Exxon beats earnings expectations but lower oil prices weigh on profits

Exxon Mobil reported quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations, but the company's profit declined significantly from same period the year prior.

Here's what Exxon reported for the fourth quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $2.48 adjusted vs. $2.21 expected

Exxon reported net income of $7.63 billion, or $1.91 per share, in the final three months of 2023, down 40% from the $12.75 billion, or $3.09 per share, profit reported in the same quarter in 2022.

Excluding one-time charges, Exxon earned $2.48 per share, beating Wall Street's expectations of $2.21 per share.

Crude oil prices were volatile in 2023, with West Texas Intermediate and Brent falling more than 10% for the year on a weakening Chinese economy and record oil production in the U.S.

Exxon's stock reached a 2023 closing high of $120.20 on Sept. 27, when oil prices hit their peak but the company's shares finished out the year 16% lower from that high as crude pulled back.

The oil major agreed to buy shale rival Pioneer Natural Resources in October for about $60 billion in an all-stock transaction. The deal is expected to close in the first half of this year.

