Extinction Rebellion Target Amazon UK Hubs With Blockades on Black Friday

Scores of activists from Extinction Rebellion locked themselves to one another and assembled structures outside Amazon's distribution sites.

Their aim is to disrupt Amazon on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Protests also took place outside Amazon warehouses in the Netherlands and Germany.

Protestors from the Extinction Rebellion movement blockaded Amazon distribution centers across the U.K. on Friday as part of an effort to stop the e-commerce giant from shipping Black Friday orders.

It's unclear how many Amazon deliveries will now be delayed as a result of the protests.

The climate change campaign group said it wanted to draw attention to Amazon's treatment of its workforce and wasteful business practices.

Activists blockaded 13 distribution centers across the U.K., including the company's largest U.K. warehouse in Dunfermline, Scotland.

Danny Lawson - PA Images | PA Images | Getty Images

"If everyone understood the mass death, destruction and chaos coming down the tracks, millions would be on the streets demanding action, and getting it," Extinction Rebellion wrote on Twitter.

The group added: "Direct action is also a way of ordinary people doing what governments should be doing — stopping, or at least pausing, the harm caused by people like @JeffBezos."

Other sites that were targeted by Extinction Rebellion include Doncaster, Darlington, Newcastle upon Tyne, Manchester, Peterborough, Derby, Coventry, Rugeley, Dartford, Bristol, Tilbury and Milton Keynes.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.