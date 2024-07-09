Every employee needs a ‘Yay Folder,' says author of ‘Smart, Not Loud': Here's what that means

Jessica Chen says she was raised in what she would describe as a "quiet culture." She was taught to do her work, hit her goals, and not cause any trouble.

In her recently released book "Smart, Not Loud" the CEO of SoulCast, a communication training agency, reflects on how not knowing how or when to speak up for herself has affected her in the workplace.

"Growing up, I was never taught the importance of making myself visible, of continually following up as a way of staying top of mind," she wrote. "I was never taught the importance of being proactive or how to speak up with tact."

After a few years in the workforce, she realized silently completing tasks is a poor strategy for getting ahead.

"What actually mattered was the ability to showcase myself," she wrote. "Not only that, communication and being visible were required — and rewarded."

In her book, she outlines a few strategies that can help you celebrate your wins and leverage them to get promotions all without being loud or brash.

One you can do in seconds: create a "Yay Folder."

'Write down your accomplishments as they happen'

A "Yay Folder" is a place you can drop emails of praise. Maybe your boss called out your good performance in a staff memo or a client expressed how pleased they are with your work. Move that email to your "Yay Folder."

"Your 'Yay Folder' is your go-to if you ever need evidence showcasing your good work," Chen writes. "It's also a great place to search for examples if you ever need a confidence boost at work!"

This advice can also apply when you're beefing up your resume, Stefanie Fackrell, a HR consultant who's worked in recruiting at companies like Google and Nvidia, told CNBC Make It earlier this year.

"Write down your accomplishments as they happen so that you have that list" she says.

Then, when it comes time to refresh your LinkedIn, resume, or write a cover letter, you have a record of all your wins.

