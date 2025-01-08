Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European wind stocks tumble after Trump says he will stop new turbine construction

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

A Vestas wind turbine near Baekmarksbro in Jutland. 
Afp | Getty Images
  • "We're going to try and have a policy where no windmills are being built," Trump told reporters Tuesday.
  • The Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas and wind developer Orsted fell nearly 7% on Wednesday in the wake of Trump's remarks.

European wind power stocks tumbled Wednesday after President-elect Donald Trump said he would prevent the construction of new turbines.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

"We're going to try and have a policy where no windmills are being built," Trump told reporters at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Tuesday afternoon.

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems and Danish wind developer Orsted fell about 7% on Wednesday in the wake of Trump's remarks.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

The president-elect went on a lengthy attack against wind turbines during Tuesday's news conference, arguing that they are too expensive, require subsidies and lack public support.

Trump's opposition to wind power creates further challenges for an industry that has already struggled in the face of high interest rates that have raised the cost of developing new projects more expensive. In late 2023, for example, Orsted took a $4 billion write-down and canceled two offshore wind projects off the coast of New Jersey.

Still, wind power has expanded in the U.S., growing from 2.4 gigawatts in 2000 to 150 gigawatts by April 2024, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. Electricity generation from wind hit a record in April 2024 and beat generation from coal-fired plants, according to EIA data.

Money Report

news 51 mins ago

This side hustle is growing in demand—and can pay as much as $100 per hour

news 1 hour ago

Apple's inaccurate AI news alerts shows the tech has a growing misinformation problem

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us