Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European stocks set to steam ahead at the open on Ukraine ceasefire hopes; U.S. inflation data ahead

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

A person browses a grocery store following the announcement of tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods by U.S. President Donald Trump, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 4, 2025. 
Arlyn Mcadorey | Reuters

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a sharply higher open amid hopes that a ceasefire can be reached to pause the war in Ukraine.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 25 points higher at 8,512, Germany's DAX up 195 points at 22,511, France's CAC 69 points higher at 7,998 and Italy's FTSE MIB 354 points higher at 38,003, according to data from IG. 

Investors in Europe will be keeping an eye on earnings from clothing giants Inditex and Puma, and from carmaker Porsche.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Market sentiment in the region was boosted Tuesday as talks between U.S. and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday ended with Ukraine agreeing to an immediate 30-day ceasefire negotiated by the U.S. if Russia accepts the plan.

As part of the plan, the U.S. lifted its pause on military aid to the country, as well as intelligence-sharing. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the ball was now in Russia's court as to whether a ceasefire would be reached.

Global markets will also be focused on the latest U.S. inflation print set to be released later in the trading session. Read CNBC's inflation preview here.

Money Report

news 50 mins ago

Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports take effect, Europe retaliates

news 1 hour ago

Tariffs have raised the probability of a U.S. recession to around 35%: Pimco

U.S. markets have been sent on a roller-coaster ride amid uncertainty around President Donald Trump's tariffs. A 25% duty on steel and aluminum imports went into effect on Wednesday.

CNBC's CONVERGE LIVE event kicks off in Singapore on Wednesday, with the two-day event featuring speakers and contributors from across the worlds of business, technology and politics.

On day one of the forum, we'll be featuring fireside chats and panels with business leaders including Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Alec Kersman, managing director and head of Asia-Pacific at Pimco, Ángela Pérez, chairperson and CEO of Cofides and Kamal Bhatia, president and CEO of Principal Asset Management.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 25 points higher at 8,512, Germany's DAX up 195 points at 22,511, France's CAC 69 points higher at 7,998 and Italy's FTSE MIB 354 points higher at 38,003, according to data from IG. 

Investors in Europe will be keeping an eye on earnings from clothing giants Inditex and Puma, and from carmaker Porsche.

— Holly Ellyatt

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us