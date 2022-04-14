Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

European Stocks Set to Nudge Higher Ahead of ECB Meeting

By Elliot Smith, CNBC

Thomas Lohnes | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • The ECB will announce its latest monetary policy decision at 12:45 p.m. London time.
  • The Governing Council is expected to adopt a more hawkish tone and lay the foundations for policy tightening over the summer.

LONDON — European stocks are set for a cautiously higher open on Thursday as investors await the European Central Bank's latest policy decision and track developments in Ukraine.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 5 points higher at 7,586, Germany's DAX is set to add around 55 points to 14,131 and France's CAC 40 is expected to climb around 21 points to 6,563, according to IG data.

The ECB will announce its latest monetary policy decision at 12:45 p.m. London time. Markets are not expecting any change in interest rates just yet, but widely expect the Governing Council to adopt a more hawkish tone and lay the foundations for policy tightening over the summer, with euro zone inflation running at a record high.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investors in Europe are also monitoring the war in Ukraine. A Russian missile cruiser was attacked and damaged by Ukrainian forces in the Black Sea early on Thursday, forcing the entire crew to be evacuated.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced another $800 million in weaponry for Ukraine on Wednesday, following an hour-long phone call with the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In other news, a sixth Covid-19 vaccine has been approved in the U.K., after the country's health regulator gave the green light to French company Valneva's shot.

Money Report

Business 55 mins ago

European Central Bank May Bring Forward the End to Its Bond Buying as Inflation Spirals  

Business 1 hour ago

Europe to See a Sharp Recession If Russia's Putin Shuts Off the Gas Taps

Goldman Sachs names its top global chip stocks — including one it says has an upside over 60%

This is the ‘worst macro backdrop for stocks in a generation,’ says strategist Francois Trahan

Jeffrey Gundlach says inflation is peaking, and here's where he'd put money to work right now

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Thursday as investors reacted to monetary policy tightening announcements by central banks in South Korea and Singapore.

Stateside, stock futures were moderately higher in early premarket trade ahead of earnings announcements from the largest U.S. banks, including Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us