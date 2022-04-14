European Stocks Set to Nudge Higher Ahead of ECB Meeting

The ECB will announce its latest monetary policy decision at 12:45 p.m. London time.

The Governing Council is expected to adopt a more hawkish tone and lay the foundations for policy tightening over the summer.

LONDON — European stocks are set for a cautiously higher open on Thursday as investors await the European Central Bank's latest policy decision and track developments in Ukraine.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 5 points higher at 7,586, Germany's DAX is set to add around 55 points to 14,131 and France's CAC 40 is expected to climb around 21 points to 6,563, according to IG data.

The ECB will announce its latest monetary policy decision at 12:45 p.m. London time. Markets are not expecting any change in interest rates just yet, but widely expect the Governing Council to adopt a more hawkish tone and lay the foundations for policy tightening over the summer, with euro zone inflation running at a record high.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investors in Europe are also monitoring the war in Ukraine. A Russian missile cruiser was attacked and damaged by Ukrainian forces in the Black Sea early on Thursday, forcing the entire crew to be evacuated.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced another $800 million in weaponry for Ukraine on Wednesday, following an hour-long phone call with the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In other news, a sixth Covid-19 vaccine has been approved in the U.K., after the country's health regulator gave the green light to French company Valneva's shot.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Thursday as investors reacted to monetary policy tightening announcements by central banks in South Korea and Singapore.

Stateside, stock futures were moderately higher in early premarket trade ahead of earnings announcements from the largest U.S. banks, including Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.