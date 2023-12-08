European stocks mixed ahead of key U.S. jobs report

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets were muted on Friday morning, as traders around the world look ahead to a key November jobs report due out of the U.S.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index hovered around the flatline in early trade, with mining stocks dropping 0.6% while oil and gas climbed 0.5%.

The European blue chip index retreated on Thursday, reversing gains from the previous session to close 0.3% lower.

Global attention will turn to the November nonfarm payrolls report due at 2:30 p.m. London time, as investors try to gauge the likely trajectory of interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve over the next year.

U.S. stock futures were little changed in early premarket trade, after the Dow and the S&P 500 both snapped three-day losing streaks on Thursday, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped around 1.4%.

Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed overnight after a surprise downward revision of Japan's third-quarter GDP, while India's central bank held its benchmark lending rate steady.

European data releases out on Friday include final German inflation readings for November.

European stocks make a muted start

European markets were little changed at Friday's open.

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 18 points higher at 7,532, while Germany's DAX is set to add roughly 28 point to 16,657, and France's CAC 40 is expected to gain around 11 points to 7,440, according to IG data.

