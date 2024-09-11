European stocks set for mixed open as markets await U.S. inflation data

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Wednesday as global markets focus on the latest U.S. inflation data set to be released later in the day.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 4 points higher at 8,208, Germany's DAX up 25 points at 18,304, France's CAC 40 flat at 7,404 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 66 points at 33,259, according to data from IG.

Traders have their eyes on two key economic reports out of the U.S. this week, with the consumer price index report for August due Wednesday, followed by the producer price index on Thursday.

The data comes before a widely anticipated interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve's Sept. 17-18 meeting that could help assuage concerns over a weakening U.S. economy.

Asia-Pacific markets traded lower overnight even as key Wall Street benchmarks rose ahead of the U.S. consumer inflation report.

U.S. stock futures slipped Tuesday evening as investors awaited the inflation report and assessed the presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In Europe Wednesday, earnings come from fashion group Inditex and monthly U.K. gross domestic product data will be published.