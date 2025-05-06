European stocks set for a tepid start; FTSE poised to open higher, continuing its winning streak

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are expected to have a mixed start on Tuesday as investors digest corporate earnings and shifting U.S. trade policy.

Futures for the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index point to a 0.1% lower open, according to FactSet data. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 are also expected to open in the red, marginally.

Meanwhile, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 futures point to a positive start of around 0.2%. The benchmark set a new record for its longest ever run of daily gains on Friday. London markets were closed on Monday.

Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose Tuesday as investors assessed trade developments between the U.S. and countries in the region, with focus also on Asian currencies that have been strengthening on the back of a declining dollar.

India has reportedly proposed zero tariffs on steel, auto components and pharmaceuticals on a reciprocal basis and up to a certain amount of imports, while Malaysia said Monday that Washington had agreed for further talks and there could be a cut in tariffs.

On Wall Street, S&P 500 futures fell early Tuesday, as investors awaited the start of the Federal Reserve's first policy meeting since U.S. President Donald Trump announced "reciprocal" tariffs in early April.

S&P 500 futures flickered under 0.2%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down just 26 points. Nasdaq-100 futures slipped 0.35%.

During Monday's main session, the S&P 500 fell 0.6% to snap its nine-day rally — its longest winning streak since 2004. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.7%, while the Dow slipped 0.2%.

— CNBC's Amala Balakrishner, Hakyung Kim contributed to this report

Asian currencies weaken as the U.S. dollar claws back declines

Asian currencies weakened Tuesday as the U.S. dollar clawed back two days of declines.

The U.S. dollar index moderately edged up following data from the Institute for Supply Management showing stronger-than-expected service sector activity in April despite concerns over the impact of tariffs.

As at 11.32 a.m. Singapore time, the Taiwanese dollar had depreciated 3.2% against the greenback to 30.093. This follows strong gains in the currency in the previous session when it hit a three-year high.

The Australian and Singapore dollar - which had also seen gains on Monday following a reelection of their incumbent governments - depreciated sharply.

The Australian dollar weakened 0.15% against the greenback to 0.6467, while the Singapore dollar depreciated 0.26% to 1.2897.

Meanwhile, the offshore Chinese yuan depreciated 0.28% to 7.220.9.

Elsewhere in the region, the Japanese yen was little changed while the Malaysian ringgit weakened 0.93%.

— Amala Balakrishner

Stock futures open little changed Monday

U.S. stock futures were flat Monday night.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped less than 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were just above the flatline.

— Hakyung Kim