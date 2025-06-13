Money Report

European stocks poised to open sharply lower as Israel's strikes on Iran spark global sell-off

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC

Market indicators are displayed on digital screen at the Euronext trading exchange building in La Defense business district, west of Paris, on April 7, 2025. A global stock market rout deepened on April 7 and fears of recession rose after China retaliated against the US president’s tariffs and Europe calibrated its response to the escalating trade war. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Thomas Samson | Afp | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European financial markets.

Opening calls

Good morning from London.

European shares look set to follow global stocks lower today, as investors monitor an escalating situation in the Middle East.

Israel launched a series of airstrikes in Iran in the early hours of Friday morning, killing the chief of the Iranian Armed Forces as well as two of the country's leading nuclear scientists.

Futures ties to the pan-European Stoxx 600 were last seen 1.2% lower, while those linked to the German DAX index are down 1.7%.

The FTSE 100, which closed at a record high on Thursday, also looks set to move lower, with futures tied to the index down by 0.5%.

Chloe Taylor

