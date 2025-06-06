Money Report

European stocks poised to move lower as trade tensions and U.S. economy remain in focus

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC

Skyline view of the City of London financial district from the viewpoint in Greenwich Park in London, United Kingdom.
Mike Kemp | In Pictures | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European financial markets.

Opening calls

Good morning from London.

European stocks look set to turn lower in the last trading session of the week, as investors around the world await more key data for clues on the shape of the U.S. economy.

FTSE 100 futures are currently 0.1% lower, while futures tied to the French CAC 40 and Germany's DAX are down by 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively.

Regional stocks ended Thursday's session higher after the European Central Bank trimmed interest rates in a widely anticipated move.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls data is due to be published later on Friday, with economists expecting a contraction in jobs from the previous month.

Trade tensions are also still in focus for global investors after U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday. Trump said the 90-minute call was "very good" and "almost entirely" focused on trade.

— Chloe Taylor

What's happening outside of Europe?

Overnight in Asia, stocks have been trading in mixed territory as investors digest the news that Trump and Xi held what the U.S. President described as a "very good" call.

On Wall Street, U.S. stock futures are trading higher ahead of May's nonfarm payrolls data.

Chloe Taylor

