European stocks head for lower open following global market pullback; UK shop price inflation falls

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative open Tuesday, following their global counterparts lower.

Asia-Pacific markets turned lower overnight, with Hong Kong stocks leading the declines and Japan's Nikkei 225 giving up gains from earlier in the session.

Trading sentiment was subdued following a pause in Wall Street's rally on Monday as its key indexes retreated from record highs. S&P 500 futures are near flat early Tuesday as the rally took a breather.

Investors stateside are keeping an eye out this week for the monthly personal consumption expenditures price index, the U.S Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge. It's due out Thursday.

UK shop price inflation lowest in nearly two years

Inflation in U.K. retail slowed to 2.5% in February, a fall from 2.9% in January and the lowest rate since March 2022, the British Retail Consortium said Tuesday.

Non-food inflation was steady at 1.3%, while food inflation moderated from 6.1% to 5% in its 10th consecutive decline.

"Easing supply chain pressures have begun to feed through to food prices, but significant uncertainties remain as geopolitical tensions rise. Prices of non-food goods will be more susceptible to shipping costs, which have risen due to the re-routing of imports around the Cape of Good Hope," BRC CEO Helen Dickinson said.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open lower Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 13 points lower at 7,671, Germany's DAX down 41 points at 17,390, France's CAC 13 points lower at 7,913 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 57 points at 32,560, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Ferrovial, Serco Group, Travis Perkins and Abrdn. The latest French and German consumer sentiment data will be published Tuesday.

