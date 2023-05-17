European Stocks Open Lower as U.S. Debt Ceiling Talks Overshadow Market Sentiment; Commerzbank Down 5%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened lower Wednesday as investors keep an eye on debt ceiling negotiations stateside.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.2% at the start of the session, with most sectors and major bourses trading in negative territory. Financial services made the biggest losses, down 1.3%, followed by autos, which dropped 0.9%. Health care modestly bucked the trend with a 0.1% uptick.

U.S. stock futures were modestly higher overnight as investors awaited news of developments in the negotiations between congressional leaders and President Joe Biden on the U.S. debt ceiling.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed against the backdrop of debt ceiling negotiations. Quad leaders canceled a planned meeting in Sydney next week as Biden cut his Asia trip short to return to the U.S. for talks on the debt ceiling.

Commerzbank down 5% despite strong results

Shares of Commerzbank fell 5% in early trading after the bank posted its first-quarter results.

The results were better than expected, with net profit having nearly doubled in the three-month period.

The bank also raised its forecast to 7 billion euros ($7.6 billion) for the current year, up from the previous projection of 6.5 billion euros.

Commerzbank did say future results were dependent on the performance of its mBank unit in Poland and how it handles Swiss franc mortgages, and also noted a "mild recession" had been factored into its outlook.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Siemens raises outlook after strong second-quarter sales; shares up 2%

Siemens raised its full-year sales and profit expectations after posting better-than-expected sales in the second quarter.

The German manufacturer has seen its order book continue to increase and has benefited from the easing of global supply chain bottlenecks.

Shares of Siemens ticked 2% higher just after market open.

The full story can be found here.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

UBS expects $17 billion hit from Credit Suisse takeover

UBS expects a financial hit of around $17 billion as a result of its takeover of Credit Suisse, the Swiss bank said in a presentation.

It anticipates a $13 billion loss from fair value adjustments of UBS and Credit Suisse's combined assets and liabilities, topped off with a $4 billion hit in potential litigation and regulatory costs.

Shares of UBS were little changed at the start of trading, and were down 0.2%.

UBS agreed to take over its ailing rival for $3.2 billion in March as regulators attempted to settle the turbulent global banking sector.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in negative territory Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points lower at 7,739, Germany's DAX 4 points lower at 15,904, France's CAC 11 points lower at 7,393 and Italy's FTSE MIB 14 points lower at 26,909, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Commerzbank, Experian, JD Sports, British Land. Data releases include final euro zone inflation figures for April and new car registration figures for Germany, France, the U.K. and Italy.

— Holly Ellyatt