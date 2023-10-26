European stocks close lower as earnings roll in; Siemens Energy plunges 35%; ECB holds rates

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets closed lower Thursday as attention remained on third-quarter earnings and government bond yields.

The regional Stoxx 600 ended down 0.5%, with most sectors and major bourses in negative territory.

Auto stocks plunged 2.1% to lead losses as results disappointed, while travel stocks dipped 1.3%. Tech shook off early jitters to end 0.2% higher.

The index trimmed losses after the European Central Bank confirmed expectations it would hold interest rates steady after 10 consecutive hikes, while the euro remained under pressure against sterling and the U.S. dollar.

Standard Chartered was down 12% after the British bank posted a huge profit miss as it revealed a $1 billion hit from exposure to the Chinese banking and real estate sectors.

Meanwhile, shares of Siemens Energy tumbled 35% on Thursday, after the wind power giant sought guarantees from the German government.

Results are out from a slew of companies including BNP Paribas, TotalEnergies, Volvo Cars, Novozymes, Volkswagen, Carrefour, Saab and Wacker Chemie.

Investors are also assessing the activity stateside in a busy week for tech earnings, with Facebook owner Meta reporting better-than-expected results after the bell. U.S. stocks were lower on Thursday after a broad selloff Wednesday, fueled by disappointing results from Alphabet.

The global rise in bond yields is also hanging over markets. Recent volatility may influence the ECB's decisions on quantitative tightening, while the creep higher in the 10-year U.S. Treasury has caused concerns over the outlook for stocks.

Asia-Pacific markets saw a broad selloff Thursday as earnings disappointed. The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield hit a fresh 10-year high ahead of a central bank meeting next week, according to Reuters data.

Dollar index hits highest level in more than 2 weeks

The U.S. dollar index hit a high not seen in more than two weeks on Thursday morning.

The index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of major currencies, traded as expensive as 106.883. That's the most since Oct. 6, when the index was as high as 106.974.

U.S. economy grows more than expected in third quarter

U.S. GDP expanded by 4.9% annualized in the third quarter, beating a Dow Jones forecast for 4.7% growth. That expansion rate is also up from the 2.1% seen in the second quarter. This is the latest sign of economic resiliency despite the Federal Reserve's moves to tighten monetary policy to tame inflation.

We see ‘less turbulence’ in China because we’re in the premium market, Volvo CEO says

Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo, discusses the company's third-quarter earnings.

Standard Chartered’s CFO says China commercial real estate ‘clearly has been problematic’

Andy Halford, CFO of Standard Chartered, says the bank remains committed to China, despite losses in the country hitting its third-quarter earnings.

Europe stocks set to open lower

European stocks are heading for a negative open Thursday, according to IG data.

Germany's DAX is seen falling 153 points to 14,748. The FTSE 100 is set to open 54 points lower at 7,365, with France's CAC 40 down 69 points at 6,848 and Italy's MIB down 207 points at 27,181.

Japan, South Korean stocks fall over 2%

Stock indexes in Japan and South Korea plunged over 2% on Thursday as investors took cues from Wall Street overnight.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.13%. South Korea's Kospi index slipped 2.20% to its lowest level since early January.

South Korea's Kosdaq index tumbled over 3%. Shares of South Korean tech stocks were also pressured by a 3.63% fall in chipmaker SK Hynix after its announced quarterly results.

Investors also assessed data from South Korea that showed the economy grew at a slightly higher-than-expected pace in the third quarter.

Alphabet falls on cloud disappointment

Alphabet shares sank more than 8%, in its biggest drop in roughly a year, a day after reporting third-quarter Google Cloud revenue that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.

The disappointment from Alphabet coincided with earnings from Microsoft that showed accelerating Azure growth.

Despite beating expectations on the top and bottom lines, the search giant's Google Cloud revenue came in at $8.41 billion, falling short of the $8.64 billion expected by analysts polled by StreetAccount.

S&P 500 trades below key level

Wednesday's sell-off pushed the S&P 500 below 4,200 — a closely watched technical level on Wall Street. It would be the index's first close below that mark since May 31, when it finished at 4,179.83.

