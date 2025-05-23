European stock markets set to open higher as investors await more clues on the shape of UK economy

This is CNBC's live blog covering European financial markets.

Opening calls

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Good morning from London.

It's just past 7 a.m. in the U.K. capital, and futures are pointing to broadly positive movement expected in regional stock markets at the open.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

FTSE 100 futures are up 0.2%, DAX futures have gained 0.1%, and French CAC 40 futures are marginally higher.

— Chloe Taylor