European markets open lower as China stimulus rally fades

By Sam Meredith,CNBC and Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

A balcony above a trading floor inside the Euronext NV stock exchange in Paris, France, on Monday, March 13, 2023. 
Nathan Laine | Bloomberg | Getty Images

LONDON — European stocks were lower Wednesday morning, paring gains from the previous session on the back of Chinese stimulus measures.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 traded around 0.35% lower shortly after the opening bell, with most sectors in negative territory.

European stocks closed 0.6% higher on Tuesday, buoyed by China's central bank monetary stimulus measures with mining, technology and household goods the best-performing sectors.

Positive sentiment in Europe comes after Asia-Pacific markets climbed Tuesday after Beijing's announcement of a range of policy easing measures aimed at stimulating the economy.

Asia-Pacific markets were largely range-bound overnight, although Hong Kong's Hang Seng index extended its rally and climbed 2.2% on the back of the announced stimulus, while mainland China's CSI 300 recorded its largest one-day gain in over four years.

U.S. stock futures were little changed Tuesday evening as Wall Street looked to extend September gains. The major three averages are on track for a positive month, though concerns that the U.S. economy could be slowing down remain after last week's interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

There are no major earnings or data releases in Europe Wednesday.

