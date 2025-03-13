European markets set to stumble at the open as Trump tariffs dent sentiment

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Thursday, stumbling lower as President Donald Trump's tariffs policy upends global trading relationships.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 8 points higher at 8,537, Germany's DAX down 47 points at 22,611, France's CAC 2 points lower at 7,983 and Italy's FTSE MIB 32 points lower at 38,230, according to data from IG.

Investors in Europe will be keeping an eye on earnings from Hugo Boss, Hannover Re and Deliveroo, with no major data releases due today.

Thursday marks the second and final day of CNBC's CONVERGE LIVE event in Singapore, where business leaders, investors and policymakers are discussing the brewing global trade war. Follow CNBC's live coverage from event here.

Volatility has been the flavor of the week for markets with Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports —and retaliatory measures from the European Union and Canada — prompting declines across major bourses.

S&P 500 futures ticked higher Wednesday evening after the index posted its first winning session this week. Sentiment was boosted after February's U.S. consumer price index came in softer than expected; headline inflation rose 0.2% from the prior month and 2.8% on an annual basis.

The figures bolstered optimism about the direction of the economy — amid growing concerns about a U.S. recession — although economists warn that tariffs are likely to quickly lead to higher prices for consumers.

U.S. more likely to reach broad deal with China under Trump, diplomat says

Prospects for a broad deal between the U.S. and China have improved following Donald Trump's election as president, two former diplomats said during a panel discussion at CNBC's CONVERGE LIVE.

David Adelman, former U.S. ambassador to Singapore, said Trump's tough stance on trade put him in a stronger position to overcome domestic opposition when negotiating with Beijing, much like when former U.S. President Richard Nixon reestablished ties with China in the 1970s.

"No one can accuse Trump of being soft on China," he said.

Kishore Mahbubani, a prominent former Singapore diplomat, said both the U.S. and China know there will be no winners in a conflict between the two giants.

— Kevin Lim

Private equity industry likely to see shakeup: fund of funds manager

The private equity market is likely to experience a shake-up, with some fund managers unable to raise cash amid difficulty in monetizing current investments.

Serena Tan, CEO of Gaia Investment Partners, a Malaysian fund of funds manager, said exits from existing private equity funds are still challenging because of lackluster activity in the initial public offerings and mergers and acquisitions markets. This meant there was less cash to recycle into new private equity investments.

Many private equity funds may have raised their last funds, she added.

— Kevin Lim

European markets: Here are the opening calls

— Holly Ellyatt