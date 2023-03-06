European Markets Flat; Investors Digest China Growth Goals

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were flat on Monday, after paring modest early-session gains. Markets had a positive opening following last week's boost.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was flat late morning, with increases led by travel and leisure stocks, which were up 1.5%. Mining stocks extended earlier losses and dropped 2.5%.

Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed as investors further digested China's growth target set in its parliamentary sessions.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were flat Monday morning as Wall Street looked ahead to a week filled with economic data and the latest commentary from the Federal Reserve.

There will be congressional testimony Tuesday and Wednesday from Fed chair Jerome Powell that will give investors a better idea of what the central bank is thinking about inflation and its rate-hiking campaign.

The U.S. non-farm payroll will be a key focus this week, with expectations to see cooled hiring, prompting the Federal Reserve to maintain a smaller rate hike pace.

DHF Capital asset manager: We’re buying U.S. tech stocks

Bas Kooijman, CEO and asset manager at DHF Capital, says "we're mostly trying to diversify all the asset classes."

European mining stocks down 2.4% after China growth target

Mining stocks dropped 2.4% in morning trade, bucking the broadly positive trend across European markets after the announcement of a modest Chinese growth target.

China set a growth expectation of "around 5%" for 2023, according to a government report released Sunday, with the consumer price index aiming to grow by 3%.

The news prompted base metal prices to slide after hopes the industry would have a solid demand rebound in 2023 following China's reopening. Iron ore, zinc, nickel, aluminium and lead all lost momentum Monday morning, according to the London Metal Exchange.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Major shareholder sells its Credit Suisse stake

Major Credit Suisse shareholder Harris Associates sold its stake in the Swiss Bank in recent months, as confirmed by Reuters.

The U.S. investment manager's deputy chair and chief investment officer David Herro did not give a reason for selling the stake, but previously expressed frustration with Credit Suisse's performance.

"We have lots of other options to invest," he told the Financial Times. "Why go for something that is burning capital when the rest of the sector is now generating it?" he added.

Harris Associates is believed to have owned as much as 10% of Credit Suisse's stock last year, but started to cut its exposure to the bank in October, according to the FT.

The beleaguered bank has seen an exodus of shareholders following a string of scandals and annual losses described as "completely unacceptable" by the bank's CEO Ulrich Koerner.

CNBC has contacted Harris Associates for comment.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

— Zavier Ong

UBS raises its China growth forecast for 2023 from 4.9% to 5.4%

UBS raised its growth forecast for China in 2023 from 4.9% to 5.4%, the firm said in a Monday report.

"Economic re-opening is proceeding better than we had expected earlier – the feared "second-wave" of Covid did not materialize and there was little sign of supply disruptions," it said, adding that the global economy has been more resilient than earlier predicted.

UBS also raised its 2024 growth forecast for the country to 5.2% from a previous estimate of 4.8%, while lowering its inflation forecast for 2023 from 3% to 2.5%.

— Jihye Lee

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a positive start to the new trading week.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 1 point higher at 7,950, Germany's DAX 49 points higher at 15,635, France's CAC up 35 points at 7,391 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 143 points at 27,992, according to data from IG.

Data releases include euro zone retail sales for January and Germany's industrial orders for the same month.

— Holly Ellyatt