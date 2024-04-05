European markets set to open mixed in lackluster short trading week; fresh euro zone data due

This was CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets look set for a mixed open on Friday as investors wrap up a lackluster first trading week of the new quarter.

Markets have struggled to gain traction this week, with the Stoxx 600 index closing just slightly higher Thursday.

During Friday's session, investors will digest fresh data on euro zone construction and retail sales, as well as U.K. house prices. French food services company Sodexo will also report.

Markets in Asia-Pacific moved lower Friday, led by declines for Japan's Nikkei 225, after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials fueled worries that the central bank could hold off on rate cuts.

U.S. stock futures also turned lower on the comments, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average having notched its worst trading day in more than a year Thursday.

— Ganesh Rao

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set for a mixed open on Friday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 38 points higher at 7,975, Germany's DAX up 35 points at 18,403, France's CAC 2 points lower at 8,151 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 26 points at 34,454, according to data from IG.

Investors will be keeping an eye out for fresh data on euro zone retail sales and construction, as well as U.K. home sales.

— Karen Gilchrist