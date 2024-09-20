European markets set to open lower following slew of central bank decisions

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

LONDON — European markets were poised to open lower Friday as investors digested a slew of central bank rate decisions this week and their impact on the global economy.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was seen opening 41 points lower at 8,291, Germany's DAX down 59 points at 18,939, France's CAC 2 points lower at 7,604 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 124 points at 33,913, according to IG data.

The regional Stoxx 600 closed higher Thursday, after the U.K.'s Bank of England and Norway's Norges Bank both held rates steady, drawing a contrast with the U.S. Federal Reserve's bumper rate cut a day prior.

Asia-Pacific markets extended momentum from Wall Street and moved higher during Friday's session, after both the Bank of Japan and the People's Bank of China also stood pat on rates.

U.S. futures were little changed after Thursday's rally, which saw the 30-stock average closed at a new record.

Back in Europe, U.K. retail sales rose by a better-than-expected 1% in August, fresh data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

European consumer confidence data is due later in the session. There are no corporate earnings.