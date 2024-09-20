Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets set to open lower following slew of central bank decisions

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

Crowds of shoppers and visitors out on Oxford Street on 28th August 2024 in London, United Kingdom. 
Mike Kemp | In Pictures | Getty Images
Shoppers on the high street in the Kingston district of London, U.K.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Shoppers on the high street in the Kingston district of London, U.K.

LONDON — European markets were poised to open lower Friday as investors digested a slew of central bank rate decisions this week and their impact on the global economy.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was seen opening 41 points lower at 8,291, Germany's DAX down 59 points at 18,939, France's CAC 2 points lower at 7,604 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 124 points at 33,913, according to IG data.

The regional Stoxx 600 closed higher Thursday, after the U.K.'s Bank of England and Norway's Norges Bank both held rates steady, drawing a contrast with the U.S. Federal Reserve's bumper rate cut a day prior.

Asia-Pacific markets extended momentum from Wall Street and moved higher during Friday's session, after both the Bank of Japan and the People's Bank of China also stood pat on rates.

U.S. futures were little changed after Thursday's rally, which saw the 30-stock average closed at a new record.

Back in Europe, U.K. retail sales rose by a better-than-expected 1% in August, fresh data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

Money Report

news 41 mins ago

These are the 3 patterns of the ‘chronically single,' says breakup expert

news 43 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Markets have finally processed the good news

European consumer confidence data is due later in the session. There are no corporate earnings.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us