European markets set to open lower as French political upheaval drags on

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open lower on Friday, as investors in the region digest the latest political developments in France.

Following a vote that toppled French Prime Minister Michel Barnier's minority government on Wednesday evening — a motion backed by both left and right-leaning lawmakers after Barnier forced his contested budget through parliament without a vote — the country's President Emmanuel Macron gave a defiant speech criticizing politicians for not thinking about "the voters."

He insisted he would see out the remainder of his presidency, which will see him stay in office until 2027.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Barnier resigned from his post Thursday morning, but will continue in a caretaker role while Macron selects a replacement.

The euro was marginally lower against the dollar before the European opening bell following a rise in the previous session. At 6:21 a.m. London time it was trading around $1.0574.

In Asia, markets were mixed, with traders monitoring political instability in South Korea following President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law.

Across the Atlantic, investors are looking ahead to the publication of U.S. nonfarm payroll figures, which are expected to have increased in November.

Aviva to takeover Direct Line

Direct Line looks set to be acquired by Aviva after the latter increased its bid for its fellow British insurance company.

In a joint statement, the companies said they had reached a preliminary agreement on the terms of a takeover. Direct Line's board said it would recommend the deal to shareholders if Aviva made a formal offer.

The new offer values Direct Line at 275 British pence ($3.51) per share, representing a more-than 73% premium to the closing price on Nov. 27 — the day before news of the initial bid became public. It represents a 10% increase from Aviva's initial offer of 250 pence per share in November, which was rejected.

"Direct Line shareholders would own approximately 12.5% of the issued and to be issued share capital of Aviva," the companies said in a statement.

"The Direct Line Board believes that, in addition to the attractive headline value per share, the combination would provide the opportunity to deliver significant synergies, creating substantial additional value for both sets of shareholders."

— Katrina Bishop

Opening calls

The FTSE 100 is expected to open 8 points lower at 8,341 on Friday morning, while the German DAX index is slated to lose 24 points at the opening, according to IG, bringing it down to 20,334.

Meanwhile, IG is predicting that the CAC 40 will open around 8 points lower at 7,322.

— Chloe Taylor

CNBC Pro: Top picks for 2025: Stocks from Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Malaysia among Macquarie's favorites — all with more than 50% upside

Macquarie has named several Asian companies as its top picks for 2025, with predicted gains ranging from 50% to over 80% in their share prices.

The selection spans multiple sectors including technology, automotive, defense, and power utilities, reflecting the investment bank's positive view on these industries for the coming year.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao