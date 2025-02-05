European markets set to open lower ahead of more earnings reports

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open in negative territory on Wednesday, with investors looking ahead to more earnings from a number of key companies.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 18 points lower at 8,555, Germany's DAX down 67 points at 21,439, France's CAC down 23 points at 7,888 and Italy's FTSE MIB 91 points lower at 36,707, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Handelsbanken, TotalEnergies, Akzo Nobel, Credit Agricole, Novo Nordisk, GSK, Vestas Wind and Banco Santander, among others. On the data front, the latest purchasing managers' index data from the euro zone will be confirmed on Wednesday.

Regional bourses were largely flat on Tuesday as investors continued to monitor developments in U.S. trade policy under President Donald Trump, and after the Chinese government announced tariffs on U.S. imports in retaliation against Trump's new levies on Chinese goods.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed overnight, with all eyes are on China after it resumed trading after the Lunar New Year holidays. Stateside, S&P 500 futures fell Tuesday night after Google-parent Alphabet posted disappointing revenue, following a positive session for the major averages.

Gold futures hit a new record on safe-haven demand

Gold futures rose to a fresh record as investors flocked to the safe-haven asset, following China's retaliatory tariffs on select U.S. imports.

Gold futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose to $2,875.8 per ounce, data from FactSet showed.

Price of the bullion continues to climb from the uncertain economic backdrop as a result of Trump's trade war, ANZ wrote in a note dated Feb. 5.

"Gold hit a record high amid strong haven demand," ANZ's analysts wrote, adding that a softer greenback also supported investor demand.

Trump's trade tariffs are just the "latest crisis to spur fresh record highs in the price of gold," said BullionVault's director of research Adrian Ash.

—Lee Ying Shan

22 stocks in the S&P 500 hit new 52-week highs

Twenty-two stocks in the S&P 500 traded at new 52-week highs during Tuesday's trading session.

Among those, 19 scored fresh all-time highs. Below are some stocks that hit this milestone:

Fox Corporation Class A trading at all-time highs back to its creation as the portion not acquired by Disney in 2019

Alphabet C shares trading at all-time highs back to the special distribution on April 2, 2014, when the nonvoting share was created, and it began trading on April 3, 2014

Live Nation Entertainment trading at all-time-high levels back to its initial public offering in December 2005

Netflix trading at all-time-high levels back to its IPO in May 2002

Amazon trading at all-time-high levels since back to its IPO in May 1997

Costco trading at all-time-high levels back to its IPO in December 1985

Walmart trading at all-time-high levels back to when it first began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in August 1972

Wells Fargo trading at all-time-high levels back through our history to 1968

International Business Machines trading at all-time highs back to when it began publicly trading on the New York Stock Exchange in January 1962

Palantir trading at all-time highs back to its IPO in September 2020

Meanwhile, 14 stocks in the broad market index, including Archer-Daniels-Midland and Hershey, reached new 52-week lows. ADM was trading at lows not seen since November 2020, while Hershey was trading at lows not seen since March 2021.

— Sean Conlon

CNBC Pro: How DeepSeek's new AI models are already impacting profits at companies

China's DeepSeek shook global stock markets after revealing that it had built a powerful artificial intelligence model for a mere $6 million.

While some have disputed the shockingly low cost of developing the AI models, most agree that DeepSeek has sharply cut the ongoing cost of running powerful AI models and the Chinese firm's decision to release its technology for free has altered the course of the industry.

CNBC Pro spoke to Roadzen, a Nasdaq-listed firm attempting to disrupt the insurance sector, and OODA AI, a Sweden-listed AI service company, on how DeepSeek's new AI models are set to impact their operations and financials.

— Ganesh Rao, Chloe Taylor

— Holly Ellyatt