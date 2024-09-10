Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets set to open in mixed territory as uncertainty weighs on sentiment

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

City of London skyline on 10th June 2024 in London, United Kingdom. The City of London is a city, ceremonial county and local government district that contains the primary central business district CBD of London. 
Mike Kemp | In Pictures | Getty Images

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory Tuesday, following a more positive session to start the week.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 19 points higher at 8,243, Germany's DAX up 35 points at 18,464, France's CAC 40 up 2 points at 7,421 and Italy's FTSE MIB 9 points higher at 33,648, according to data from IG.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The more mixed and uncertain picture for European stocks today comes after regional markets closed higher on Monday, shrugging off last week's negative sentiment.

There was positive sentiment in Asia-Pacific markets overnight, following gains on Wall Street that saw both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rebound from their worst week of the year.

Investors are largely looking ahead to next week's meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve where an interest rate cut is widely anticipated. There are hopes a cut at the meeting on Sept. 17-18 will assuage concerns about a weakening economy.

Data releases include U.K. unemployment figures and Italy's latest industrial production data. There are no major earnings releases.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us