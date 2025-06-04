European markets set to open higher, shrugging off Trump's 50% metals tariffs

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

Here are the opening calls

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Mike Kemp | In Pictures | Getty Images

Good morning from London. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the action in European financial markets on Wednesday, as well as business news, analysis, earnings and data.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Futures data from IG on Wednesday morning suggests London's FTSE will open 6 points higher at 8,788, Germany's DAX up 56 points at 24,135, France's CAC 40 up 20 points at 7,780 and Italy's FTSE MIB 60 points higher at 40,155.

U.S. tariffs are once again in focus on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said last week that he will double tariffs on steel imports from 25% to 50% on June 4.

The European Union criticized the hike, saying such a move "undermines" its trade deal negotiations with the U.S. An EU spokesperson said that the bloc was "prepared to impose countermeasures."

Nonetheless, analysts say European steel buyers and some manufacturers could benefit from the higher metals tariffs as they could put downward pressure on steel prices in the region.

— Holly Ellyatt

What to look out for today

Kacper Pempel | Reuters

It's a quiet day for earnings and data, although Spanish and Italian services purchasing managers' index data, which measures activity in the sector, will be released.

Poland's central bank will also be announcing its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

— Holly Ellyatt

Overnight action in Asia-Pacific and the U.S.

Asia-Pacific markets advanced overnight, boosted by a tech rally on Wall Street that was led by chipmaker Nvidia on Tuesday.

Shares in the artificial intelligence darling advanced nearly 3%, extending Monday's gains and driving Nvidia's market cap past Microsoft's for the first time since January. Chip companies Broadcom and Micron Technology rose more than 3% and 4%, respectively.

Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

South Korean markets also rose overnight as opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung won the presidential election.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were little changed early Wednesday after the S&P 500 notched a second straight day of gains.

The recent comeback rally has investors increasingly confident stocks have turned a corner on tariffs, especially after a series of reversals from President Donald Trump convinced traders the White House is mainly wielding high levies as a negotiating tool.

A federal court striking down Trump's tariffs just last week added to hopes the market has priced in the worst of the tariffs, though they were later reinstated temporarily by an appeals court.

— Holly Ellyatt, Sarah Min and