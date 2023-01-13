European Markets Nudge Higher as Investors Monitor Inflation, Rate Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets climbed cautiously on Friday morning after closing the previous session at their highest level since April 2022.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.4% in early trade, with health care stocks adding 1.1% while autos fell 1.5%.

The European blue chip index closed Thursday's trading up 0.7% at 450.22 points, after a choppy session following the latest U.S. inflation print.

The December consumer price index report was in line with economist expectations for a monthly dip of 0.1% but a 6.5% rise in consumer prices year over year, compared with a 0.1% monthly gain in November and an annual rise of 7.1%.

Investors around the world are closely monitoring inflation data for clues to how long and how far monetary policy tightening from central banks will go.

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Ed Harker indicated in a speech Thursday that substantial hikes to interest rates are in the rearview, with inflation seemingly past its peak, suggesting that while the Federal Reserve will need to continue hiking, it could do so in 25 basis point increments at future meetings.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Friday, though Japan's Nikkei 225 slumped 1.25%, dragged down by a sharp decline for Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing as well as broad weakness in food and electronics stocks.

Stateside, stock futures were slightly lower in early premarket trading on Friday ahead of a suite of big bank earnings, with JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America all due to report before the bell on Wall Street.

Stocks on the move: Kindred Group down 17%, United Internet up 4%

Shares of Kindred Group plunged more than 17% in early trade to the bottom of the Stoxx 600 after the Maltese-headquartered online gambling company issued a fourth-quarter profit warning.

At the top of the index, shares of Germany's United Internet climbed 4% on reports that its web hosting unit Ionos might begin the IPO process before the end of the month.

UK economy unexpectedly grew 0.1% in November

U.K. GDP grew 0.1% in November, according to data from the Office for National Statistics, defying economist expectations and reducing the likelihood that the economy entered a technical recession in the fourth quarter.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 0.2% contraction amid a bleak overall picture for the British economy.

However, in the three months to the end of November, GDP shrank by 0.3%, indicating that the recession may simply be delayed rather than averted. The Bank of England has projected that the U.K. economy will experience at least a four-quarter recession, its longest on record.

"Today's data can hardly disguise the likelihood that whilst recessionary conditions may be shallow, an economic contraction is underway," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European strategist at Raymond James.

"What's more, the effects of the Bank's monetary tightening are still to feed through the economy fully. Together with the corporation tax increase to 25% and the expiration of the tax reduction on new investments, the economy only stands to contract further."

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 15 points higher at 7,809, Germany's DAX is expected to gain around 21 points to 15,079 and France's CAC 40 is set to open up by around 15 points at 6,991.

Bank of Korea raises rates, says 2022's fourth-quarter GDP likely to be negative

The Bank of Korea raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.5%, marking the highest since December 2008. The move was in line with Reuters' expectations.

"The Board judges that the additional 25 basis points hike is warranted to ensure price stability, as inflation still remains high and is projected to be above the target level for a considerable time," the Bank of Korea wrote in a statement.

Governor Rhee Chang-yong said in a press conference that fourth-quarter GDP for 2022 is likely to be negative, but estimated that 2023's first quarter GDP growth could be better.

"Today's hike marks the end of the BoK's current tightening cycle, but the hurdle for a pivot towards an easing bias remains high," ANZ Research's economist Krystal Tan wrote in a note.

