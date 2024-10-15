European markets set for positive open; UK wage growth eases to two-year low

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a positive open Tuesday, with global markets broadly tracking gains on Wall Street.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 40 points higher at 8,324, Germany's DAX up 86 points at 19,586, France's CAC up 27 points at 7,621 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 125 points at 34,653, according to data from IG.

The positive start for Europe comes after gains on Wall Street that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 reach new intraday highs and record closes. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were near flat Monday night.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed overnight, but regional chip stocks rose, boosted by Nvidia's share price rising 2.4% Monday before closing at a record high.

In Europe Tuesday, earnings came from Swedish telecoms equipment-maker Ericsson, which reported a 9% fall in year-on-year sales but beat profit forecasts. French luxury group LVMH will report after the market close.

On the data front, the U.K.'s statistics agency said average wages excluding bonuses rose 4.9% year on year across June to August, cooling slightly from 5.1% in May to July and meeting the forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Earnings including bonuses hit a more than two-year low of 3.8%.

Analysts noted it was the last snapshot of wage pressures before the Bank of England meets to decide monetary policy. Another 25-basis-point rate cut is seen as a possibility but has not been fully priced in by markets.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Average U.K. wages excluding bonuses rose 4.9% annually in the June to August period, in line with the forecast in a Reuters poll and down from 5.1% in May to July.

The Office for National Statistics said growth in earnings including bonuses was 3.8%, but noted annual rates were affected by one-off health and civil service payments made over the summer.

According to the ONS' flash estimate, median monthly pay in September was £2,397 ($3,126), up 5.3% year on year but a dip from £2,413 the previous month.

The number of payrolled employees was "largely unchanged" in September on the previous month, it said.

— Jenni Reid

Ericsson third-quarter sales decline but profit beats forecast

Simon Dawson | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sweden's Ericsson reported a 4% year-on-year decline in net sales for the third quarter, as 55% growth in North America — where it provides 5G network equipment — failed to pull up declines in other markets.

The telecom manufacturer posted adjusted core earnings of 7.3 billion Swedish kronor ($699 million), a swing from the 28 billion krona loss in the same period the year before. Earnings were also ahead of the 5.75 billion kronor forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts, according to Reuters.

Sales were 9% lower across the first nine months of the year for the company, which has announced a new strategy and job cuts this year as 5G spending wanes.

— Jenni Reid

— Amala Balakrishner

Nvidia notches fresh record closing high

Nvidia shares ended Monday's session at an all-time closing high, bringing the chipmaker's market cap above $3.4 trillion.

The stock jumped 2.4% to finish the session at $138.07, beating its prior closing high of $135.58 seen June 18. Shares are now up more than 178% in 2024 alone as the artificial intelligence boom continues taking Wall Street by storm.

Nvidia is the second-most valuable publicly traded U.S. company. It's currently behind Apple, which has a market cap of about $3.55 trillion.

— Alex Harring, Kif Leswing

