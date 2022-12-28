European Markets Set for Mixed Open as Investors Assess 2023 Headwinds

LONDON — European markets are set for a cautious open on Wednesday as investors look ahead to the various economic headwinds coming down the pike in 2023.

European stocks mostly advanced on Tuesday after China officially announced that it will end quarantine for inbound travelers on Jan. 8 — symbolizing an end to the zero-Covid policy that it has held for nearly three years. Britain's FTSE 100 was closed for a public holiday on Tuesday and is set to reopen Wednesday.

With three trading days left for the year, global stock markets have suffered a dismal 2022 as governments and central banks grappled with sky-high inflation arising from the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine and persistent Covid-19 restrictions in China.

Markets are now wary of the prospect of an imminent recession and a potentially prolonged period of sluggish economic growth, with one economist telling CNBC on Tuesday that most major economies would be "lucky" to achieve 1% GDP growth per annum for much of the next decade.

Shares in Asia-Pacific mostly fell overnight after further losses on Wall Street Tuesday, with U.S. stock markets on track for their worst year since 2008. Stock futures stateside inched fractionally higher in early premarket trade on Wednesday.

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is set to gain around 28 points to 7,501, Germany's DAX is set to slip by around 7 points to 13,988 and France's CAC 40 is expected to open around 4 points lower at 6,547.

Global economy is heading into a decade of low growth, economist says

Daniel Lacalle, chief economist at Tressis Gestion, says the global economy is heading into a decade of sluggish growth, but a Chinese reopening will be the biggest positive for 2023.

