European markets open lower ahead of UK budget statement

European markets opened lower Wednesday as investors in the U.K. prepare for the 2024 budget statement.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.1% in early deals, with sectors trading in mixed territory. Healthcare stocks lost 0.4% while chemicals were up 0.7%.

The budget, which will be presented to the British Parliament by Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, outlines the government's plans for taxation and spending. He is widely expected to announce a cut to National Insurance tax.

Futures linked to the Nasdaq 100 rose on Tuesday night, following a sharp selloff for all three major averages.

Investors will be watching Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. They will be seeking more clarity on where the central bank stands on monetary policy and looking for clues on the pace and timing of anticipated interest rate cuts this year. The central bank leader will speak before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Wednesday, with Hong Kong stocks leading gains in the region and up over 2%. Mainland Chinese stocks slid, sending the CSI 300 down 0.6%, after a tech slide on Wall Street led by Apple, following a report that iPhone sales dropped in China.

Stocks on the move: Scor up 9.7%, Grifols down 15.1%

Shares of French reinsurance company Scor jumped 9.7% in early deals after it reported record 2023 results.

On the other end, Grifols was down 15.1% as it continues to battle weakening investor confidence after a damaging report earlier this year from hedge fund Gotham City Research.

— Karen Gilchrist

DHL Group not looking to acquire Schenker

German logistics giant DHL Group on Wednesday dismissed rumors that it is looking to acquire Deutsche Bahn's subsidiary Schenker.

CEO Tobias Meyer told CNBC that the company is open to acquisitions but noted that DB Schenker does fit its requirements.

"We have a lot of things we can invest in. We are very interested in the e-commerce space. We just didn't see Schenker as a good fit for us," Meyer said.

— Karen Gilchrist

Galderma to list on Swiss stock exchange

Swiss skincare company Galderma on Wednesday announced that it will float on the Swiss stock exchange, in a move CEO Flemming Ørnskov described as the "next natural step" for the business.

Galderma is aiming to raise around $2.3 billion for the listing, saying it will use the funds to pay down debt and invest in innovation.

"It's an excellent time," Ørnskov told CNBC. "The outlook is really attractive for the company and the market."

— Karen Gilchrist

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open higher Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 5 points higher at 7,648, Germany's DAX up 29 points at 17,721, France's CAC 8 points higher at 7,938 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 40 points at 33,203, according to data from IG.

Data releases include German trade data and euro zone retail sales for January. Earnings come from DHL group and Legal & General.

— Holly Ellyatt