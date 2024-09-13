Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets higher after ECB rate cut

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

European markets poised to open higher after ECB rate cut
Pawel Libera | The Image Bank | Getty Images

LONDON — European stocks were higher on Friday as investors continue to digest the European Central Bank's decision to cut rates and its impact on future monetary policy.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.49% by 8:53 a.m. London time, with all sectors and major bourses trading in positive territory. Autos led gains, up 1.43%, while construction and materials stocks were also 0.91% higher.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Shares of French financial services firm Worldline plunged more than 16% after it announced the departure of its CEO and adjusted in full-year guidance amid what it said were "slower trading conditions."

The European Central Bank slashed rates as expected on Thursday, marking its second 25-basis-point cut this year and bringing its key interest rate to 3.5%.

Policymakers gave little indication on the course for monetary policy, however, with President Christine Lagarde saying the bank was not "pre-committing to a particular rate path."

The ECB's meeting comes just days ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Sept. 17-18 meeting, at which it's expected to begin its own rate-cutting cycle.

U.S. stock futures were little changed overnight after the S&P 500 notched its fourth-straight winning session.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

U.S. firms say confidence in China has hit an all-time low

news 2 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: With all key data in, the Fed's policy path looks more uncertain

Asia-Pacific markets, meanwhile, were mixed, as mainland Chinese markets rebounded from a six-year low and Australian markets near an all-time high.

Back in Europe, inflation data is due out of France on Friday. There are no corporate earnings.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us